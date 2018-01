Jan 16 (Reuters) - Aerohive Networks Inc:

* AEROHIVE NETWORKS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q4 REVENUE ABOUT $37 MILLION

* - EXPECTS Q4 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 67.5 PERCENT AND 68.5 PERCENT

* - EXPECTS Q4 GAAP GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 67 PERCENT AND 68 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: