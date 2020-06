BRIEF-Aeromexico Says Will Operate More Than Twice Of Flights Compared To June

June 25 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV:

* AEROMEXICO SAYS INFORMS THAT IN JULY IT WILL CONTINUE RESUMING SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS WHERE IT HAD SUSPENDED DUE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* WILL INCREASE FREQUENCIES TO CITIES IN WHICH IT HAS MAINTAINED ITS OPERATIONS

* FOR FOLLOWING MONTH, WILL INCREASE SERVICE IN DOMESTIC MARKET TO ALMOST DOUBLE NUMBER OF FLIGHTS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS MONTH

* FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKET IN JULY, IT EXPECTS AN OPERATION OF ALMOST FOUR TIMES MORE COMPARED TO JUNE

* WITH THESE ADJUSTMENTS, AIRLINE EXPECTS TO HAVE OPERATED 6 THOUSAND FLIGHTS IN JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: