March 12 (Reuters) - Aeroporti Di Roma:

* AEROPORTI DI ROMA - PREPARED A PLAN TO DOWNSIZE OPERATIONS AT THE FIUMICINO AND CIAMPINO PASSENGER TERMINAL

* AEROPORTI DI ROMA - AS OF TUESDAY 17 MARCH, AT “LEONARDO DA VINCI” AIRPORT, TERMINAL 1 WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* AEROPORTI DI ROMA - FROM FRIDAY 14 MARCH, PASSENGER TERMINAL FOR SCHEDULED FLIGHTS FROM G.B. PASTINE DI CIAMPINO AIRPORT, WILL BE CLOSED