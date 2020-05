BRIEF-Aeroporto Di Bologna Q1 Net Profit Down At EUR 0.6 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 20.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REPORTS PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN MARCH, DOWN 28.9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* TRAFFIC OF FIRST 4 MONTHS OF 2020 WAS1,396,034 PASSENGERS, DOWN 49% YEAR/YEAR

* SEES ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS TO DETERIORATE FURTHER IN Q2

* GROUP BELIEVES COVID-19 IMPACT WILL BE SIGNIFICANT, ESPECIALLY WITH REFERENCE TO H1

* SPENDING CONTROL ACTIVITIES WILL CONTINUE IN 2020 AND WILL PRODUCE EFFECTS MAINLY FROM H2