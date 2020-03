March 16 (Reuters) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna SpA:

* REPORTS PASSENGERS IN FIRST TWO WEEKS OF MARCH, DOWN 69.9%

* APPLIES FOR EXTRAORDINARY REDUNDANCY FUND FOR ITS WORKERS, MAINTAINING THE MINIMUM ESSENTIAL SERVICES

* ON CORONAVIRUS, UNUSED LEAVE IS BEING FULLY USED AND SMART WORKING IS BEING IMPLEMENTED FOR MOST OFFICE WORKERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)