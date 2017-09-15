FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aerosoles files chapter 11 to implement operational and financial restructuring
September 15, 2017 / 1:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Aerosoles files chapter 11 to implement operational and financial restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Aerosoles-

* Aerosoles files chapter 11 to implement operational and financial restructuring

* Aerosoles - company will continue to manage its stores and operate its businesses as "debtors in possession" under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court​

* Aerosoles - company plans to maintain four flagship stores in new york and new jersey

* Aerosoles - co will continue to manage its stores and operate its businesses as “debtors in possession” under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court​

* ‍Aerosoles says co, units voluntarily filed petitions to reorganize under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in U.S. Bankruptcy court for district of Delaware​

* Aerosoles - expects to complete restructuring within approximately four months​

* ‍Aerosoles - reorganized business will focus on ecommerce, wholesale and international businesses that have continued to gain strength in recent years​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
