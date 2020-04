April 14 (Reuters) - Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS PRODUCTION AT ITS TWO UNITS IN FRANCE ARE REQUIRED TO REMAIN HALTED BY FRENCH GOVERNMENT UNTIL MAY 11 ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* SAYS THE SPECIFIC TIME FOR PRODUCTION RESUMPTION TO BE CONFIRMED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yRlDxx Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)