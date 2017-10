Oct 17 (Reuters) - AEROWASH AB (PUBL)

* PROPOSES TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE ​

* THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 16.2 PER SHARE

* UPON FULL SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES, SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED BY A MAX OF SEK 1.1 MILLION

* AEROWASH AB (PUBL) - IF ALL WARRANTS ARE SUBSCRIBED, SHARE CAPITAL MAY BE INCREASED BY UP TO SEK 370,536 WITH EXERCISE OF ALL WARRANTS​