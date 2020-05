May 27 (Reuters) - Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND QUANTUM LEAP HEALTHCARE COLLABORATIVE ANNOUNCE THE SELECTION OF RAZUPROTAFIB FOR EVALUATION IN THE I-SPY COVID TRIAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* AERPIO PHARMA - AS PART OF COLLABORATION, CO TO SUPPLY INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG & PROVIDE FINANCIAL, REGULATORY SUPPORT