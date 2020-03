March 16 (Reuters) - Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AERPIO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS- TO ADVANCE AKB-9778 TOPICAL FORMULATION INTO PHASE 2 TRIAL IN OPEN ANGLE GLAUCOMA WITH TOP LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q1 2021