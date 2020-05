BRIEF-Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Says Announced Restructuring Of Licensing Deal With Unit Of Gossamer Bio

May 12 (Reuters) - Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AERPIO ANNOUNCES AMENDED LICENSING DEAL WITH GOSSAMER BIO ON ITS INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE (IBD) PRODUCT CANDIDATE GB004 (FORMERLY AKB-4924)

* AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED A RESTRUCTURING OF LICENSING DEAL WITH UNIT OF GOSSAMER BIO

* AERPIO - TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDE $15 MILLION IMMEDIATE PAYMENT TO CO, $90 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS REGARDING REGULATORY APPROVALS, COMMERCIAL SALES

* AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS - ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES ON SALES OF LICENSED PRODUCTS AT PERCENTAGES RANGING FROM LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS