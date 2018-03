March 15 (Reuters) - AES Corp:

* AES ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $700,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AND 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 AND CONSENT SOLICITATION FOR ITS 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* AES CORP - ‍SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018​