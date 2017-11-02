FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AES reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.24/shr
November 2, 2017 / 10:17 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-AES reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.24/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - AES Corp

* AES reports third quarter 2017 financial results; reaffirms 2017 guidance and long-term expectations

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AES Corp - ‍ on track to achieve $400 million in annual cost savings and revenue enhancements by year-end 2020​

* AES Corp - ‍reaffirming 2017 guidance and average annual growth of 8 percent to 10 percent in adjusted EPS and consolidated free cash flow through 2020​

* AES Corp - ‍results were adversely affected by a higher quarterly tax rate and recent hurricanes in Caribbean​

* AES Corp - ‍upsizing asset sales target in order to accelerate strategy and now expect to realize $2 billion of proceeds from 2018 to 2020​

* AES Corp - ‍on a full year 2017 basis, continues to expect a $0.03 to $0.05 impact of recent hurricanes in Caribbean

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 to $0.05​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $14.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AES Corp - qtrly total revenue $3,632 million versus $3,542 mln‍​

* Q3 revenue view $3.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

