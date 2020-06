BRIEF-Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited To Acquire Controlling Interest In Jiangsu Liangyan Hospital Management Co

June 30 (Reuters) - Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd:

* AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED TO ACQUIRE CONTROLLING INTEREST IN JIANGSU LIANGYAN HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., MARKING THE 3RD ACQUISITIONS IN 2020

* AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD - PLANS TO ACQUIRE 80% EQUITY INTEREST IN LIANGYAN

* AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD - CONTINUE TO SEARCH SUITABLE ACQUISITION TARGETS AT A FAIR PRICE