April 24 (Reuters) - Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd:

* AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11.5 PERCENT TO RMB 238.1 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE DOWN ABOUT 50 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: