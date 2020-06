June 25 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MEGAPHARM LTD. TO COMMERCIALIZE MACIMORELIN IN ISRAEL AND THE PALESTINE AUTHORITY

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - MEGAPHARM WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING REGISTRATION TO MARKET MACIMORELIN IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - REGULATORY PROCESS FOR MACIMORELIN IN ISRAEL IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2021