BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris Announces Positive Results In Dose-Finding Pediatric Study Of Macimorelin

April 6 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS IN DOSE-FINDING PEDIATRIC STUDY OF MACIMORELIN

* AETERNA ZENTARIS-RESULTS GIVE CLINICAL FRAMEWORK TO ADVANCE CO’S PEDIATRIC INVESTIGATION PLAN FOR MACIMORELIN AS GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY DIAGNOSTIC

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - PEDIATRIC PK/PD PROFILE OF MACIMORELIN PROVED TO BE IN EXPECTED RANGE AND GENERALLY COMPARABLE TO DATA IN ADULTS

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - PLANNED SAFETY AND EFFICACY STUDY P02 EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q4 2020