BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris engages advisors and provides update to shareholders

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc-
* Aeterna Zentaris engages advisors and provides update to shareholders
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says special committee of independent directors engaged a consulting firm and a financial advisor to assist in its efforts
* Says strategic review committee retained firms in part to validate commercial potential of Macrilien
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says board and strategic review committee will consider certain enhancements under discussion at board for last several months
* Says board has also discussed formally adopting a director share ownership requirement