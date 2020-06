June 8 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC FILES PROSPECTUS RELATES TO THE DISPOSITION FROM TIME TO TIME OF UP TO 6.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES - SEC FILING

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - CO NOT SELLING ANY COMMON SHARES UNDER THIS PROSPECTUS