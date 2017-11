Nov 27 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS’ MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR MACRILEN™ (MACIMORELIN) FOR EVALUATION OF ADULT GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY ACCEPTED BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - ‍MAA FOR USE OF MACRILEN FOR EVALUATION OF ADULT GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY BEEN ACCEPTED BY EMA FOR REGULATORY REVIEW​