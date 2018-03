March 28 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, WE HAD $7.8 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* AETERNA ZENTARIS- EXPECT EXISTING CASH BALANCES WILL PROVIDE WITH ADEQUATE FUNDS TO SUPPORT CURRENT OPERATING PLAN FOR AT LEAST NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03