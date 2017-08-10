BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris reports Q2 loss per share $0.18

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc-
* Aeterna Zentaris reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - is conducting a strategic review of its plans
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - restructuring program of frankfurt, germany operations was approved by company and german work council
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - total cost of restructuring program is expected to be approximately $2.0 million
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - most of restructuring costs are expected to be paid in financial year ending december 31, 2018
* Aeterna Zentaris-formed special committee of independent directors to consider & evaluate various strategic and financing alternatives available to co
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - three sales representatives and one sales-manager position were eliminated at quarter-end as part of sales force optimization
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc- goal is to be prepared to launch macrilen in united states in q1 of 2018
* Aeterna Zentaris-restructuring program should lead to annual savings of about $2.5 million following complete implementation expected to be at end of 2018