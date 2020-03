March 30 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - CLOSELY MONITORING COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: