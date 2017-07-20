FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris says ‍strategic review committee will be chaired by Carolyn Egbert, and includes Michael Cardiff​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 9:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris says ‍strategic review committee will be chaired by Carolyn Egbert, and includes Michael Cardiff​

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris forms strategic review committee and appoints Michael Ward as CEO

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - ‍Strategic review committee will be chaired by Carolyn Egbert, and includes Michael Cardiff​

* David A. Dodd has ceased to be company's president and CEO with immediate effect.

* Board of directors of company has appointed Michael Ward as company's chief executive officer

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - ‍Formed a special committee to consider and evaluate various strategic and financing alternatives available to company​

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - ‍Special committee to evaluate alternatives including considering and recommending changes to co's management and governance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.