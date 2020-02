BRIEF-Aethlon Medical Reports Q3 Diluted Net Loss Of $0.28

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Aethlon Medical Inc:

* AETHLON MEDICAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* AETHLON MEDICAL INC QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE $0.28

* AETHLON MEDICAL - AWARE THAT CERTAIN THIRD PARTY PROMOTERS MAY HAVE MADE CLAIMS ABOUT POTENTIAL EFFICACY OF CO’S PRODUCTS WITH RESPECT TO CORONAVIRUS

* AETHLON MEDICAL - ON FEB 7, 2020, SEC ISSUED ORDER OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

* AETHLON MEDICAL - ORDER OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING STATED THAT SUSPENSION WAS DUE TO CONCERNS REGARDING ACCURACY, ADEQUACY OF INFORMATION IN MARKETPLACE