Feb 21 (Reuters) - Aethlon Medical Inc:

* AETHLON MEDICAL INC - EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 14 APPOINTED TIMOTHY C. RODELL, AS CEO OF CO

* AETHLON MEDICAL INC - SINCE DECEMBER 10, 2018, TIMOTHY C. RODELL HAS SERVED IN ROLE OF INTERIM CEO OF CO