April 11 (Reuters) - Aetion:

* ANNOUNCES $36 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING TO ACCELERATE ITS PLATFORM FOR THE ANALYSIS OF REAL WORLD EVIDENCE TO BIOPHARMA COMPANIES AND HEALTH CARE PAYERS

