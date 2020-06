June 15 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* AETNA BETTER HEALTH ANNOUNCES MEDICAID CONTRACT AWARD IN WEST VIRGINIA

* CVS HEALTH - WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES HAS AWARDED AETNA BETTER HEALTH OF WEST VIRGINIA STATEWIDE MEDICAID CONTRACT

* CVS HEALTH - NEW MOUNTAIN HEALTH TRUST CONTRACT TERM BEGINS JULY 1 AND RUNS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021