Nov 7 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc-

* Aetna introduces new low-cost prescription drug plan (PDP)

* Aetna Inc - ‍ new, low-cost prescription drug plan will be available beginning January 1, 2018 in 27 states and District of Columbia​

* Aetna Inc says Aetna Medicare Rx select has $18 average monthly plan premiums​