BRIEF-Aetna Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $3.67

* AETNA REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.67

* Q1 REVENUE $15.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $15.29 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY HEALTH CARE MEDICAL BENEFIT RATIO 80.4 PERCENT VERSUS 82.5 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* MEDICAL MEMBERSHIP TOTALED 22.1 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 VERSUS 22.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* AETNA - EFFECTIVE FOR Q1, CO REALIGNED BUSINESS SEGMENTS TO CORRESPOND WITH CHANGES TO ITS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE & INTERNAL MANAGEMENT REPORTING

* AETNA - OPERATIONS ARE NOW CONDUCTED IN THE HEALTH CARE REPORTABLE SEGMENT

* AETNA - IN Q1, CO "EXPERIENCED FAVORABLE DEVELOPMENT OF PRIOR YEARS' HEALTH CARE COST ESTIMATES IN ITS COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE AND MEDICAID PRODUCTS"