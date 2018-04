April 6 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc:

* AETNA SAYS CHAIRMAN AND CEO MARK BERTOLINI’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.8 MLN VS $18.7 MLN IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* AETNA INC SAYS EVP, CFO, CHIEF ENTERPRISE RISK OFFICER SHAWN M. GUERTIN'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6 MLN VS $5.9 MLN IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING