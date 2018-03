March 13 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc:

* AETNA SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY CVS HEALTH

* AETNA INC - CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* AETNA - ABOUT 97% OF VOTES CAST, & OVER 77% SHARES OUTSTANDING, ENTITLED TO VOTE, VOTED TO APPROVE PLAN OF MERGER DATED AS OF DEC 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: