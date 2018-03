March 27 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc:

* AETNA TO PROVIDE PHARMACY REBATES AT TIME OF SALE, ENCOURAGES TRANSPARENCY FROM DRUG MANUFACTURERS

* AETNA INC - ESTIMATED 3 MILLION AETNA MEMBERS COULD POTENTIALLY BENEFIT FROM THE REBATES WHEN FILLING PRESCRIPTIONS

* AETNA INC - ‍BEGINNING IN 2019, CO WILL AUTOMATICALLY APPLY PHARMACY REBATES AT TIME OF SALE FOR ITS COMMERCIAL FULLY INSURED PLAN MEMBERS​