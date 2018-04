BRIEF-Aetna To Release Q1 2018 Results; Announces Business Segment Realignment

April 17 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc:

* AETNA TO RELEASE FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES BUSINESS SEGMENT REALIGNMENT

* AETNA - EFFECTIVE FOR Q1, REALIGNED BUSINESS SEGMENTS TO CORRESPOND WITH CHANGES TO ITS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE AND INTERNAL MANAGEMENT REPORTING

* AETNA - GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

* AETNA INC - AETNA'S OPERATIONS WILL NOW BE CONDUCTED IN HEALTH CARE REPORTABLE SEGMENT