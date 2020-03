March 9 (Reuters) - NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* AETNA WUN TROMBLEY, PH.D. TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NGM BIO TO ASSUME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROLE AT UNDISCLOSED PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY

* NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - TROMBLEY WILL CONTINUE WITH NGM ON A CONSULTING BASIS FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: