Oct 17 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* INTEGRATION OF SEILER HOTELS IN ZERMATT

* SIX HOTELS IN FIVE ATTRACTIVE LOCATIONS IN SWITZERLAND, WITH ALMOST 780 ROOMS AND AN ANNUAL ESTIMATED TURNOVER FOR 2020 OF AROUND CHF 115 MILLION

* COMPANY WILL THEREFORE BE INTEGRATED AND CONSOLIDATED INTO AEVIS VICTORIA AS OF 1 NOVEMBER 2019

* ACQUISITION OF SEILER & PARTENAIRES HOLDING SA ADDS MONT CERVIN PALACE AND HOTEL MONTE ROSA TO LUXURY HOTEL PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)