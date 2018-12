Dec 28 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* SAYS WITH A STAKE OF 20%, BALOISE BECOMES A REFERENCE SHAREHOLDER OF INFRACORE SA, SUBSIDIARY OF AEVIS VICTORIA SA

* INFRACORE WAS VALUED AT CHF 852.5 MILLION (INCLUDING NET DEBT) IN TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)