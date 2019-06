June 7 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* TIMES MORE SHARES OUTSTANDING FOLLOWING SHARE SPLIT

* ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY DISTRIBUTIONS TO BE PAID ON JULY 1, 2019 WILL BE OF CHF 1.10 PER SHARE AND CHF 0.76 PER SHARE