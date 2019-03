March 29 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* INCREASED ORDINARY DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 1.10 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* FY TOTAL REVENUES REACHED CHF 657.2 MILLION, SLIGHTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR (2017: CHF 663.1 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO CHF 6.6 MILLION

* FY EBIT AT CHF 16.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 26.3 MILLION YEAR AGO