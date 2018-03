March 29 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO CHF 79.4 MILLION (CHF 74.6 MILLION IN 2016)‍​

* FY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 11.9% FROM CHF 592.6 MILLION TO CHF 663.1 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT DECREASED TO CHF 1.1 MILLION (2016: CHF 2.7 MILLION)‍​

* DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.55 PER SHARE‍​

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS TO REALISE SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AND TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE PROFITABILITY