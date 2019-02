Feb 27 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* ACHIEVES A 8.7% INCREASE IN REVENUES TO CHF 186 MILLION (2017: 172 MILLION) IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

* FOR FY 2018 EXPECTS SALES OF CHF 656 MILLION, DOWN 1.1% ON PREVIOUS YEAR (2017: CHF 663 MILLION)

* FY NET REVENUE AMOUNTED TO CHF 576 MILLION (2017: CHF 583 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)