Feb 28 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* TOTAL TURNOVER JUMPS BY 41.1% TO CHF 927.5 MILLION IN 2019

* FY NET REVENUES (MEDICAL FEES EXCLUDED) AMOUNTED TO CHF 839.5 MILLION, UP BY 45.5% COMPARED TO 2018 (CHF 577.0 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)