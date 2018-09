BRIEF-Aevis Victoria H1 Net Loss Of CHF 1.6 Mln

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES DECREASED BY 5.2% TO CHF 319.1 MILLION (2017: CHF 336.6 MILLION)

* H1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO CHF 31.8 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 11.3% (2017: CHF 42.9 MILLION, 14.5%)

* H1 NET LOSS OF CHF 1.6 MILLION, VERSUS NET PROFIT OF CHF 12.2 MILLION IN H1 2017

* COST-SAVINGS MEASURES WILL BE FULLY EFFECTIVE AS FY 2019 WITH EXPECTED ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION OF CHF 25 MILLION ON GROUP LEVEL