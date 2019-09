BRIEF-Aevis Victoria H1 Net Profit At CHF 202.1 Mln

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: PUBLICATION OF HALF-YEAR REPORT 2019 - GROUP REMAINS ON GROWTH TRACK WITH STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL PROFILE

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES UP BY 71.0% TO CHF 545.6 MILLION, INCLUDING GAIN ON SALE OF INFRACORE STAKE OF CHF 193.8 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 202.1 MILLION

* SEES ORDINARY DISTRIBUTION (CHF 0.22 PER SHARE IN 2018) TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASED FOR 2019

* H1 EBITDAR AMOUNTED TO CHF 241.7 MILLION (FIRST HALF 2018: CHF 38.8 MILLION)