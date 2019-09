Sept 4 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* H1 OPERATING REVENUE UP 10.3% TO CHF 345.1 MILLION

* INCREASED ITS H1 NET PROFIT TO CHF 202.1 MILLION (30.06.2018: CHF -1.6M)

* ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS, ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AMOUNTED TO 5.8% IN H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)