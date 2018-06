June 12 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ISSUED BONDS OF CHF 45 MILLION

* 2-YEAR CHF 45 MILLION STRAIGHT BOND WITH A COUPON OF 2.25%

* NET PROCEEDS OF THE BOND WILL BE USED FOR THE REDEMPTION OF THE CHF 100 MILLION, 3.5% BOND AEV13 MATURING ON 2 JULY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)