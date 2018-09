BRIEF-Aevis Victoria: Partnership With Siloah AG And Entry Into Bernese Hospital Market

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* PARTNERSHIP WITH SILOAH AG, GÜMLIGEN AND ENTRY INTO BERNESE HOSPITAL MARKET

* TO BUY SURGICAL ACTIVITIES AND ASSOCIATED BUILDING WITH A TOTAL SURFACE OF 4’766 SQM

* AEVIS VICTORIA - TO BUY THROUGH UNITS SWISS HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES AND SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK FROM SILOAH AG, AS OF 1 OCTOBER 2018

* SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK TO INVEST CHF 5 TO 10 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS