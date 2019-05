BRIEF-Aevis Victoria Places 61% Of Share Capital Of Infracore

May 27 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria Sa:

* EQS-ADHOC: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: NEW STRATEGIC PARTNER FOR INFRACORE, ALONGSIDE AEVIS AND BALOISE GROUP

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 61% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF INFRACORE SA (INFRACORE)

* BALOISE GROUP INCREASES ITS PARTICIPATING INTEREST TO 35% AND MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST ACQUIRES A STAKE OF 46% IN INFRACORE SA

* INFRACORE SHARES WERE PLACED AT A PRICE OF CHF 51 PER SHARE, VALUING COMPANY AT APPROXIMATELY CHF 1 BILLION

* WILL POST A CONSOLIDATED SWISS GAAP FER PROFIT OF MORE THAN CHF 210 MILLION IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)