May 12 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* Q1 REVENUES OF CHF 194.8 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020, UP 9.9% COMPARED TO 2019 (CHF 177.3M)

* TO REDEEM ITS CHF 55 MILLION BOND ISSUE ON 29 JUNE 2020 WITH ITS EXISTING LIQUIDITY AND CREDIT LINES

* Q1 NET REVENUES (MEDICAL FEES EXCLUDED) AMOUNTED TO CHF 171.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.5% COMPARED TO 2019 (CHF 153.9M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)