April 23 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP BY 11.2% TO CHF 177.3 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2019 (Q1 2018: CHF 159.4 MILLION), ORGANIC GROWTH OF 6.5%

* HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO REPAY CHF 145 MILLION BOND ISSUED IN 2014 AND DUE IN JUNE 2019